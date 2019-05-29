ELEGANT FLORICULTURE & AGROTECH (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Appointment of Ms. Aditi Jain (having Membership No. ACS 57311) as the Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the Company

Pdf Link: Elegant Floriculture & Agrotech (India) Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, 30Th May, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com