Elgi Equipments Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Elgi Equipments Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, have recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.30/- (One Rupee Thirty Paise only) per equity share (on a face value of Re. 1/-) for the year ended March 31, 2019.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com