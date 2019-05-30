Elgi Equipments Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

We are intimating herewith the loss of Share Certificate(s) / Duplicate Issue Request received from KETAN HANSRAJ VED and also the Stop Transfer effect made for the same.

Transfer No Transfer Date Folio No Name Certificate No Dist. No No. of Shares Reason

From To From To



ST2147





ST2147

29.05.2019





29.05.2019

K001072





K001072

KETAN HANSRAJ VED

KETAN

HANSRAJ

VED

83756





93728

83756





93728

78261083





86236038

78261092





86236047

10





10

Lost by Holder



Lost by Holder

Total: 20



