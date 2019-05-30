Elgi Equipments Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

We are intimating herewith the loss of Share Certificate(s) / Duplicate Issue Request received from KETAN HANSRAJ VED and also the Stop Transfer effect made for the same.
Transfer No Transfer Date Folio No Name Certificate No Dist. No No. of Shares Reason
From To From To

ST2147


ST2147
29.05.2019


29.05.2019
K001072


K001072
KETAN HANSRAJ VED
KETAN
HANSRAJ
VED
83756


93728
83756


93728
78261083


86236038
78261092


86236047
10


10
Lost by Holder

Lost by Holder
Total: 20

Published on May 30, 2019
