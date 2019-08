We are intimating herewith the loss of Share Certificate(s) / Duplicate Issue Request

Transfer Transfer Folio No Name Certificate No Dist. No No. of Reason

No Date From To From To Shares

ST2155 05.08.2019 D000818 DHANAB 113375 113375 157944109 157945008 900 Lost by

ALG Holder

Total: 900

Pdf Link: Elgi Equipments Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com