Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 39(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations - 2015. - Intimation about issue of Duplicate Share Certificates - reg.



With reference to above , we are intimating herewith the particulars about issue of Duplicate Share Certificates for 526 Shares under Reference to Entry in ROM No. TN1048 to TN1049 on 06/08/2019 as per the details attached.



Pdf Link: Elgi Equipments Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com