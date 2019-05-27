Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 27th May, 2019, appointed Mrs. Aruna Thangaraj as an additional director (non-executive, independent) with effect from 27.05.2019, to hold office upto the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.



Mrs. Aruna Thangarajs appointment as an independent Director is subject to approval of shareholders for a term of five years from the conclusion of ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.



Pdf Link: Elgi Equipments Ltd. - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For Appointment Of Mrs. Aruna Thangaraj As An Additional Director Of The Company.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com