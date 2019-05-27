Elgi Equipments Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Intimation of the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 27th May, 2019 and Disclosure under SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015.



1. Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2019:



The Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31/03/2019 in the format prescribed under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 and pursuant to SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 05th July, 2016. In this connection, we enclose the following:



a) Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2019

b) Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2019

c) Audit Reports of M/s. Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 31/03/2019.

d) Audited Balance Sheet as at 31/03/2019 - Standalone & Consolidated.

e) Segment Report

f) Press Release being made in this connection.



2. Dividend



The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.30/- (One Rupee Thirty Paise only) per equity share (on a face value of Re. 1/-) for the year ended 31st March, 2019.





3. Intimation under Regulation 33(3)(b)(i)



As required under Regulation 33(3)(b)(i) of the Listing Regulations, we wish to intimate the decision of the Board opting to additionally submit the quarter/year to date consolidated financial results of the company during the financial year 2019-20.



