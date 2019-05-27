Elgi Equipments Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Intimation of the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 27th May, 2019 and Disclosure under SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015

1. Audited Financial Result for the quarter and year ended 31/03/2019

2. Dividend

3. Intimation under Regulation 33(3)(b)(i)

Pdf Link: Elgi Equipments Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Elgi Equipments Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.