Elixir Capital Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended the final dividend of 12.5% (Rs. 1.25 per equity share) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 subject to approval of the shareholders at the 25th Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Elixir Capital Ltd - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com