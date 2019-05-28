Elixir Capital Ltd - Board recommends Final Dividend

Elixir Capital Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended the final dividend of 12.5% (Rs. 1.25 per equity share) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 subject to approval of the shareholders at the 25th Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Elixir Capital Ltd - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Elixir Capital Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.