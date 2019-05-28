Elixir Capital Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board Meeting of the Company was held on 28th May, 2019. The Board of Directors at their Board Meeting recommended Final Dividend of 12.5% (Rs. 1.25 per equity share) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 subject to approval of the shareholders at the 25th Annual General Meeting.

The information is being filed pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Please take the aforesaid on your records and acknowledge the receipt

Pdf Link: Elixir Capital Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Elixir Capital Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.