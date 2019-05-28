Elixir Capital Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board Meeting of the Company was held on 28th May, 2019. The Board of Directors at their Board Meeting recommended Final Dividend of 12.5% (Rs. 1.25 per equity share) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 subject to approval of the shareholders at the 25th Annual General Meeting.



The information is being filed pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.



Please take the aforesaid on your records and acknowledge the receipt

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com