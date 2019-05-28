Elixir Capital Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board Meeting of the Company was held on 28th May, 2019. The Board of Directors at the Board Meeting of the Company have approved and taken on record the Audited Annual Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.



1. Recommended the reappointment of Mr. Dilip Kapadia as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of Five Consecutive Years.



2. Recommended the reappointment of Mr. Suril Shah as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of Five Consecutive Years.



The information and papers are being filed pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.



The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 2:00 p.m.

