Elnet Technologies Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Pursuant to Regulations 30 (2) & 30 (6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that pursuant to recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Monday, 27th May, 2019 has approved the Re-appointment of Thiru R. Karthik Seshadri, Thiru. R. Ganapathi, Thiru K. Kasim, Thiru G. Senrayaperumal as Non-Executive-Independent Director of the Company with effect from 30th July, 2019 for the second term of five consecutive years which is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual general meeting of the Company.



The Board Meeting commenced at 17.00 and concluded at 18.25



Pursuant to SEBI circular LIST/COMP/14/2018-19 dated 20th June, 2018, we confirm that aforesaid directors are not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority.



The details required under Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations read with of SEBI circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 09th September, 2015 the details of director are given in the enclosed annexure.



