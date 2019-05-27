Elnet Technologies Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Elnet Technologies Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a dividend on Equity shares @ 15% (i.e. Rs. 1.50 per equity share of Rs. 10 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

The recommended dividend is subject to the approval of members in the ensuing 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Published on May 27, 2019
