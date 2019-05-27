EMAMI LTD. - Board recommends Dividend

Emami Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Dividend of Rs. 4/- per share having face value of Re. 1/- each i.e. 400% on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2018-19.

