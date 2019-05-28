EMAMI LTD. - Declaration Under Regulation 33(3)(D) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby declare that M/s S. R. Batliboi & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued an Audit Report with Unmodified Opinion on the Audited Financial Results of the company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.

Declaration Under Regulation 33(3)(D) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

