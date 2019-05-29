We would like to inform you that the Equity Shares of our Company shall be listed and admitted to dealings on NSE w.e.f.30th May, 2019, as intimated by the Exchange vide their letter Ref.No.NSE/LIST/82208 dated May,28, 2019 attached herewith.

The above disclosure is made in compliance with the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Pdf Link: Emami Paper Mills Ltd. - Listing Of Equity Shares Of The Company In The National Stock Exchange Of India Limited(NSE)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com