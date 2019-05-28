Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended final dividend at the rate of Re. 1/- (10%) per equity share of the face value of Rs.

10/- each for the financial year 2018-19 subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The said dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval of the same by the shareholders.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com