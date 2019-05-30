Please be informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. so" May, 2019 has

decided /approved the followings:

1. Approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th Quarter

and year ended 31st March, 2019 (Results including Auditor Report attached).

2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2019-2020.

3. Appointment of Internal Auditor for the financial year 2019-2020.

Pdf Link: Emmsons International Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com