Emmsons International Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Please be informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. so" May, 2019 has
decided /approved the followings:
1. Approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th Quarter
and year ended 31st March, 2019 (Results including Auditor Report attached).
2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2019-2020.
3. Appointment of Internal Auditor for the financial year 2019-2020.

Pdf Link: Emmsons International Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
Emmsons International Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor