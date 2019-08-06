A meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 13th August, 2019 at 5 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Result of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 and other items of business as set out in the agenda of the meeting.



The newspaper clipping duly published in English Newspaper (All Edition) and Marathi Newspaper (Mumbai Edition) dated 6th August, 2019, disseminating the aforesaid information, is enclosed herewith.



This is for your information and records.



Thanking You,



Pdf Link: Empower India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com