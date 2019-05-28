Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Approval of Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing obligation Disclosure Requirement) Regulation 2015.

Pdf Link: Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Enbee Trade & Finance Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.