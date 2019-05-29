The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was held on Wednesday 29th May, 2019. The board discussed and approve the following:



1. The Board of Directors have adopted the Balance Sheet for the Year ended 31.03.2019 and profit and loss account for the said period.

2. The Board of Directors have appointed Mr. Manoj Kumar Mundra as the CFO of the Company.

3. The Board of Directors have appointed Ms. Manjula Poddar as the Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2019-2020.

4. The Board of Directors have appointed Ms. Seema Sharma as the scrutinizer for the upcoming AGM.

5. The Board of Directors have appointed Mr. Samit Kumar Baid as Internal Auditor for the financial year 2019-2020.





The meeting of the Board of the Directors concluded at 06:20 P.M



Pdf Link: Encash Entertainment Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com