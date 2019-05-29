Engineers India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Intimation regarding change in director as per attachment.

Pdf Link: Engineers India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Engineers India Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor