This is to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today,

1.has inter alia approved the allotment,

2. has recommended to the members of company to approve the Re-appointment of Mr. Haresh shah (DIN: 00228471)

3.has recommended to the members of company to approve Re-appointment of Mr. Satyavara Prasad Garimella (DIN:05344245)

4.has recommended to the members of company to approve appointment of M/s Kirtane & Pandit LLP (FRN: 105215W) as an Independent Statutory Auditors of the Company.

please refer attachment for more details.

Pdf Link: Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com