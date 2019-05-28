Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

This is to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today,
1.has inter alia approved the allotment,
2. has recommended to the members of company to approve the Re-appointment of Mr. Haresh shah (DIN: 00228471)
3.has recommended to the members of company to approve Re-appointment of Mr. Satyavara Prasad Garimella (DIN:05344245)
4.has recommended to the members of company to approve appointment of M/s Kirtane & Pandit LLP (FRN: 105215W) as an Independent Statutory Auditors of the Company.
please refer attachment for more details.

Pdf Link: Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Enkei Wheels India Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.