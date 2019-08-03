Enkei Wheels (India) Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

We wish to inform that, the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of the Company, has received an intimation(s) from the following registered holder(s) of shares informing that original share certificate(s),as per attached letter are lost/misplaced by the shareholder(s).

In accordance with Regulation 39 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 we hereby give you this advance notice regarding loss of share certificate(s).

We request you to please take the same on record.

Published on August 03, 2019
