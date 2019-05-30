Mirchi Profit grows 69.2% in 4th quarter: ENIL, today announced strong results for the 4th quarter and the year ended March 31, 2019. Profit After Tax soared 69.2% to Rs 19.8 crores for the quarter and 53.4% to Rs 53.9 crores for the full year.



The Company posted a revenue of Rs.175.5 crores during the quarter, a growth of 10.1% and Rs 620.5 crores during the full year, a growth of 15.5%. EBITDA during the quarter was Rs.43.8 crores, growing by 23.6% and Rs 139.8 crores for the full year, growing by 19.9%.



The Board has recommended a dividend of Re.1 per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year 2018-19. The Board noted that the Companys operating cashflow was quite strong in each of the last four years and the Company has adequate cash reserves as on March 31, 2019. The Company is also debt-free. The Board has therefore decided to review the shareholder distribution policy after taking into consideration its internal requirements.

Pdf Link: Entertainment Network (India) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com