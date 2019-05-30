Entertainment Network (India) Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Entertainment Network (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 30, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Re. 1.00 (Rupee one only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each.

Published on May 30, 2019
