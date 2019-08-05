Entertainment Network (India) Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of the LODR, this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Entertainment Network (India) Limited was held on Monday, August 5, 2019, wherein following businesses were inter alia transacted:

Considered, approved and took on record the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations,

Took on record the Limited Review Report for the aforesaid financial results,

Considered other business items.



The Board Meeting was held at 14th Floor, Trade World, D wing, Kamala Mills Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai - 400 013 at 11.00 am, adjourned for the Annual General Meeting, reconvened post conclusion of the Annual General Meeting and concluded at 6.30 p.m.

