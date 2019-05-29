Eon Electric Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting



Considered and Approved the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 and the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2019, both on Standalone and Consolidated basis along with the Auditors Report duly reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Company

Published on May 29, 2019
