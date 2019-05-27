We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors is proposed to be held on May 29, 2019 for taking on record the Annual Audited Financial Results for the period ended on 31st March 2019.

Pdf Link: Eon Hadapsar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 50 (3) - Board Meeting Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com