This is to inform you that, our Company has appointed Sri. Sandeep Shivkumar Gupta, the associate member of the Institute of Company Secretary of India having the membership no.35730 as Company Secretary Cum Compliance Officer w.e.f 25th May 2019.





This is for your information and record.



Pdf Link: Epic Energy Ltd. - Appointment Of Company Secretary Cum Compliance Officer

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com