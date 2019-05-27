Epic Energy Ltd. - Appointment Of Company Secretary Cum Compliance Officer

This is to inform you that, our Company has appointed Sri. Sandeep Shivkumar Gupta, the associate member of the Institute of Company Secretary of India having the membership no.35730 as Company Secretary Cum Compliance Officer w.e.f 25th May 2019.


This is for your information and record.

Pdf Link: Epic Energy Ltd. - Appointment Of Company Secretary Cum Compliance Officer

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Epic Energy Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.