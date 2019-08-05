Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) and 47 (1) (a) of Chapter IV of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, please find enclosed herewith copy each of the Notice of Board Meeting to be held on 13th August, 2019 published in newspaper namely, The Free Press Journal (English-All editions) and Navshakti (Marathi-edition) dated 04th August, 2019.



Kindly take the above on record and acknowledge the receipt of the same.

Pdf Link: Epic Energy Ltd. - News Paper Publication Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th August, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com