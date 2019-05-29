We would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of our Company held today i.e. 29th May, 2019 at the Corporate office of the Company situated at Unit No. 402, Western Edge 1, Western Express Highway, Borivali East, Mumbai 400 066, where proper quorum in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 was present, to consider the matters specified in the agenda of the Board Meeting. The Board inter-alia has:



1. Approved the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2019.



2. Received, Considered and approved the Audit Report on the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2019.



3. Considered and approved the Directors Report and Management Discussion Analysis Report on the Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2019.

The Board meeting commenced at 5:30 p.m and concluded at 7:45 p.m.

Pdf Link: Esaar (India) Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com