In compliance of the Regulation 30(6) read with Schedule III, Part A, para A (15) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Company has scheduled Meeting with the various Analyst/Investors as per schedule given below: -

Intimation of Investor meetings*

Date Place Type of Interaction Meeting with

30th May 2019 Mumbai B&K Annual investor Conference - Trinity 2019 Various Funds and Investors

4th June 2019 Mumbai Citis 14th Annual India Investor Conference, Various Funds and Investors

7th June 2019 Mumbai UBS India Mid-Cap Conference 2019 Various Funds and Investors

*Subjected to change due to exigencies.

Further please note that Investor Presentation has already been uploaded on our website @ http://escortsgroup.com/templates/escortsgroup_home/images/pdf/whyinvest.pdf ,pursuant to Regulation 46 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



Pdf Link: Escorts Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com