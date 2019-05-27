Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Certificate under Regulation 57(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the ISIN having INE124N07226 and Scrip code-958294.
These Debentures were partly paid at the time of issuance and then converted to fully paid on 15-10-2018. Put option Exercised on 27-05-2019

Pdf Link: Ess Kay Fincorp Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (1) - Certificate of interest payment/Principal in case of NCD

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
