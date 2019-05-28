As required under Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, following is the outcome of the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on May 28, 2019:



1.Approval of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019.



2.Appointment of Mr. Girish Sathe as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company w.e.f. May 28, 2019.



3.Appointment of Mr. Kapil Purohit as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company w.e.f. May 28, 2019.







Pdf Link: Essar Securities Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com