Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby attach newspaper clippings of Notice of Board Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday May 30th, 2019, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 along with the Auditors Report thereon, published in the following newspapers;



1. Business Standard (English Newspaper) dated May 23rd, 2019



2. Jaihind (Gujarati Newspaper) dated May 23rd, 2019



Please acknowledge the same and take it on your records.



Pdf Link: Essar Shipping Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com