Based on weekly BENpos shared by our Registrar and Transfer Agent for the period July 26, 2019 and August 2, 2019 via e-mail dated 5th August, 2019 that one of the entity named India Opportunities Growth Fund Ltd. - Pinewood strategy had bought 74,00,000 shares (seventy four lakh shares) within the mentioned period, which results in his total shareholding of 1,76,44,450 shares as on August 2, 2019.

The mentioned entity, is not related party or person acting in concert (PAC) of the company or has no relation whatsoever.

Kindly acknowledge the same and take it on your record.



Pdf Link: Essar Shipping Ltd. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

