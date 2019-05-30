Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (5) - Certificate from Debenture Trustee

Dear Sir,

Please find enclosed Certificate furnished by the IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited, the Debenture Trustee, pursuant to the Regulation 52(5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pdf Link: Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 (5) - Certificate from Debenture Trustee

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
