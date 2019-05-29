Eureka Industries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 have considered and approved the following matters:



1. Financial Results:



Approved the Audited Standalone Financial Statements for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019. In this regard, we are enclosing herewith:



(a) Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on that date.

(b) Auditors Report on Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

(c) Declaration for Un-Modified Opinion with Audit Report on Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.



The Board meeting commenced at 04.00 PM and concluded at 05.00 PM.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com