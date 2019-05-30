Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. Thursday, May 30, 2019; inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters:



In terms of the provisions of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing the following:

a. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019;

b. Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on March 31, 2019;

c. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019; and

d. Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications.

Pdf Link: Euro Multivision Ltd. - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today I.E. Thursday, May 30, 2019

