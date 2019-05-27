This is to inform you that at the Board Meeting of the Company held on May 27, 2019, Mr. Mahesh Shah, (DIN: 00405556) was appointed as an Independent Director (Additional Director) of the Company for a period of five years effective May 27, 2019 subject to the approval of the members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.



The brief profile Mr. M Shah is enclosed herewith as Annexure - A.



Pdf Link: Eveready Industries India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com