Eveready Industries India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

This is to inform you that at the Board Meeting of the Company held on May 27, 2019, Mr. Mahesh Shah, (DIN: 00405556) was appointed as an Independent Director (Additional Director) of the Company for a period of five years effective May 27, 2019 subject to the approval of the members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The brief profile Mr. M Shah is enclosed herewith as Annexure - A.

Pdf Link: Eveready Industries India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Eveready Industries India Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.