Further to our letter dated May 17, 2019, regarding Audited Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2019, which were taken on record by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, we write to inform you that no Dividend has been recommended by the Board of Directors for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Eveready Industries India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com