Eveready Industries India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

We are enclosing herewith an Operational Highlights for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Eveready Industries India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Eveready Industries India Ltd

