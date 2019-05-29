Dear Sirs,



Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulation 2015, and further to our letter of May 27, 2019, we enclose a copy of the advertisement which was published in The Financial Express and Aajkaal on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.





Thanking you,



Very truly yours,

EVEREADY INDUSTRIES INDIA LTD.







(T. PUNWANI)

VICE PRESIDENT - LEGAL

& COMPANY SECRETARY





Pdf Link: Eveready Industries India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com