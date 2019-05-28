Eveready Industries India Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Dear Sirs,

We write to inform you that our Registrar & Transfer Agent (RTA) M/s Maheshwari Datamatics Private Ltd. has received request and required formalities from following shareholders for issue of duplicate share certificates in respect of below mentioned shares. We are in process of issuing Duplicate Share Certificate (s) after compliance of the required formalities.

Sl. No. Name of the Shareholder Folio No. Certificate No. Distinctive No. No. of Shares
1. Dattatrey Vaman Apte J/H: Maninee Dattatrey Apte M043331 16799 11040700 - 832 133

You are requested to caution your members not to deal in or make any transaction with reference to these shares.

This is for your information and necessary action please.

Thanking you,

Very truly yours,
EVEREADY INDUSTRIES INDIA LTD.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
