Everest Organics Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

We hereby inform you that the Company has published the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019 approved by the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on Tuesday the 21st May, 2019, in Business Standard (English Newspaper) and in Nava Telangana (Telugu Newspaper) on 24.05.2019, in accordance with Regulation 47 of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Published on May 28, 2019
