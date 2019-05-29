With reference to Regulation 47 of SEBI [Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements] Regulation, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), we are enclosing herewith copies of Newspaper advertisement of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2019, published in the Newspapers.



Pdf Link: Evergreen Textiles Limited - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com