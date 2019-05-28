Evergreen Textiles Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting

Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. May 28, 2019 have approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019.



Published on May 28, 2019
