Everlon Synthetics Ltd. - Update On Book Closure For AGM

In continuation to our letter dated 25th May, 2019, in which we had informed the Exchange that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday August 16, 2019 to Friday August 23, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on August 23, 2019.



We would like to further inform you that there has been revision in the Book Closure date for the forth coming AGM, now the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday August 17, 2019 to Friday August 23, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on August 23, 2019.



