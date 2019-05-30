This refers to our letter Ref. No. ECCL/SEC/2019 dated 29th May, 2019 on the above subject.



We hereby clarify that payment of interim dividend will be made to the shareholders holding shares of the Company at the close of business hours on Wednesday, the 12th June, 2019 (Record Date).



We request you to take the same on your records.

Pdf Link: Excel Crop Care Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

